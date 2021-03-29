Watertown High School has named the Rotary Students for March. They include Myranda Bischoff, Madison Fischer and Alex Zache.
Bischoff is the daughter of Brenda and Daniel Bischoff.
She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in biomedical engineering. She currently is employed at Culver’s and Creative Community Living Services.
During high school she was the team captain of the junior varsity soccer team, was the social media coordinator/board member of Interact, was on the math team and forensics, qualifying for state. She attended the Badger Art Conference, Art Beats and Eats, and competed in the Art on Main Banner competition for several year.
Bischoff is also a volunteer at Marquardt Village.
Her hobbies include crocheting, drawing, and spending time with friends.
Fischer is the daughter of Joseph and Rebecca Fischer. During high school she was a member of the softball and golf teams. She participated in theater, show choir and carolers.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, student council, Tri-M Music Honors and was on the high honor roll all four years.
She works at Latte Donatte. After high school, she plans to attend Liberty University to major in health care management.
Fischer enjoys playing golf and softball, being involved in all aspects of the high school music program, playing piano, and spending time with friends and family.
Zache is the son of Wayne and Michelle Zache. He is a member of HOSA, the tennis team, FCCLA and the Spanish Honor Society. He is a member of Kids 4 Christ at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and is a 4-H member.
He opened his own business, River City Candle Co. He also works at Shorehaven.
His hobbies include tennis, candle making, and playing with his dog.
After high school, he plans to attend the University of Montana to major in microbiology and Spanish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.