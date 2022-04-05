JEFFERSON — Much-needed Riverside Alley improvements are moving ahead in downtown Jefferson after the city’s common council recently approved Wolf Paving of Oconomowoc to conduct pulverizing and resurfacing of the project at a cost of a little more than a quarter of a million dollars.
According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag, the project in Riverside Alley is approximately 2,000 feet, or four typical city blocks in length. It extends between Candise Street on the north end, to Dodge Street on the south.
The alley project, which will include resurfacing of an existing municipal parking lot nearby, along with pavement marking and other improvements, will come at a cost of $266,178. Money for the work has been allocated in the 2022 capital budget, according to city officials.
Freitag said the improvements to the alley, which sits in one of the city’s oldest downtown sections on the east side of the Rock River, have been under consideration for a long time.
“For the past ten years, the city has made a significant investment in the historic, central business district and the redevelopment of the community’s waterfront,” Freitag said. “The Riverside Alley Renovation Project continues this trend. City decision-makers think differently about this area of the community and now seek to make the alley more functional, as well as attractive.”
Private business has also been investing in the area, with Stable Rock Winery & Distillery locating there in one of the district’s historic, brick buildings near the river. Many of Main Street’s business are close by and the Jefferson Area Business Center, in a former mill, is a short walk to the west, across the city’s showpiece pedestrian bridge.
Consultants from Town & Country Engineering and city staff recently reviewed the project’s bid results and recommended the council award the bid for paving the alley to Wolf, which will conduct pulverizing and resurfacing.
Power lines along the alley are also being buried as part of improvements.
Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow said the burying of overhead utility lines and removal of utility poles is being completed by Jefferson Utilities.
“That project started last fall and will be completed by June 30,” Pinnow said. “Wolf’s contract is with the city for paving and will begin in early July, after the utility project is completed.”
“The removal of numerous overhead electric lines, providing power to business and apartment owners, is key to revitalizing the Riverside Alley Corridor,” Freitag said. “This alley corridor provides access to numerous business owners and tenants residing in second story apartments. In addition, the alley provides rear access to many of these commercial properties and second story apartments. The improvements that will be untaken will provide for better traffic movements and make possible the improvement of the rear building accesses.”
Wolf paving was also awarded a second project by the city. This one is for reconstruction of Sanborn Avenue at a cost of $383,978.
“The Sanborn project resurfaces approximately five street blocks, from Racine to Wilcox,” Freitag said. “The project also includes the replacement of the water main buried below the street, which provides water to numerous residences.”
