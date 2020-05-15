It appears that officials in both Dodge and Jefferson counties are going to emphasize safe health practices, rather than push for enforcing any additional localized restrictions, after the the Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday overturned the extension of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order.
The court determined that the order is subject to administrative rule-making, and because it was not established in rule, but rather it was established via order, the Supreme Court found the emergency order “unenforceable.”
This ruling took effect immediately, and effectively lifted restrictions on business closings, safe distancing and the like.
In Dodge County, Becky Bell, director of the Human Services and Health Department said, her staff would continue monitoring the situation and take a wait-and-see approach.
“Consistent with our mission, Dodge County Public Health will continue to monitor public health conditions, provide resources to the community and businesses and will take steps, as appropriate, should conditions worsen,” she said
“In collaboration with Dodge County Board Chairman Russ Kottke, Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke, Corporation Counsel Kimberly Nass, Human Services and Health Director Becky Bell, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the Dodge County Public Health Officer, Abby Sauer, will not be issuing local orders at this time. Instead, the community is being asked to voluntarily take measures to prevent, suppress, and control the spread of COVID-19. Dodge County Public Health recognizes that current conditions may not warrant the issuance of an order,” the department said in a statement Thursday.
“We need the public’s help to prevent further spread of this virus, just because the Stay-at-Home order is lifted, does not mean that the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a concern” said Sauer, “We trust people will act reasonably and safely, to follow our guidance and continue safe practices when in the public,” Sauer said.
The Jefferson County Health Department urged local businesses and restaurants to continue the safe practices they have been implementing.
“We have already seen essential businesses take extraordinary steps to continue to provide service while keeping their employees and members of the public safe. This needs to continue,” said Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott.
In light of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, many businesses that have been closed will choose to open their doors soon, and many others will choose to expand their operations.
“Businesses need to do so responsibly,” Scott said. “All Jefferson County businesses should continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting whenever possible.
They should also consider the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation at https://wedc.org/ and consult with their respective trade or business organizations to identify industry best practices to safely welcome back employees and customers.”
Businesses may also want to check with their legal counsel to see how to open safely during a pandemic while also considering legal implications of cases that may be related to their business operations, she said.
ThrivED, Jefferson and Dodge County Economic Development Consortium, will hold two peer-to-peer virtual meetings to assist businesses on how to open safely.
They will continue to assist businesses by providing information on state and federal funding and programing available to help them recover from the effects of COVID-19.
They have many COVID-19 resources on their website: https://www.thriveed.org/. Jefferson County Health Department will continue to collaborate with ThriveED and the business community to allow for the safest operations of businesses while the virus is still a threat to the health of our residents.
Jefferson County will continue to operate safely. For information about Jefferson County operations residents can get more information at https://www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/Health/COVID-19/Jefferson%20County%20Services%20COVID%20Status.pdf.
Scott said the Jefferson County Health Department will continue the strong partnership with the state Department of Health Services and Fort HealthCare in the response to this pandemic and monitor trends, testing capabilities, and needs should there be a surge in cases and need for patient care.
The need for personal protective equipment for all emergency responders and medical providers has been an issue during this pandemic and will continue to be monitored and resources provided as available.
Jefferson County Health Department will continue to have an active and aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Health Department, along with Emergency Management, emergency responders and other municipal departments continue to work together to keep residents as safe as possible while assisting our community to recover and continue to remain safe from the effects of COVID-19.
In order to protect the health of our community, the Jefferson County Health Department said it will continue:
- Providing active surveillance in the community and look for trends including location of cases and demographics including occupations of those affected
- Tracking active cases of COVID-19 in a timely manner
- Increasing the number of contact tracers to mitigate disease spread
- Working closely with local hospitals, neighboring counties and the state to ensure continued adequate testing capacity
- To be a resource to the community
Even though the Court ruled in this way, both county health departments encouraged residents to voluntarily comply with the key components of the Safer-at-Home Order. Guidance on large gatherings will be coming out soon. For now it is still recommended to continue to limit numbers of people gathering to limit spread of the virus. These include:
- Maintain at least 6 feet between yourself and others;
- Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups;
- Wash your hands frequently;
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
- you are considered high risk due to age or health condition continue to remain safer at home and take precautions – only going out for essential reasons and working from home as much as possible.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to
In Dodge County businesses, we asked by the health department to:
- Plan for and support social distancing at your business.
- Identify the occupational risk of COVID-19 exposure and implement controls to reduce the risk.
- Increase cleaning and disinfection of surfaces.
- Increase monitoring of employee health and hygiene.
Dodge County residents may use the site www.co.dodge.wi.gov or call 920-386-4304 for more guidance.
