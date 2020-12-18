A lack of participation has pulled the plug on the first year of Watertown in Lights.
Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Manager Robin Kaufman said the Watertown in Lights, a drive-thru holiday light display on Lunde Lane at Brandt-Quirk Park that was set for Saturday has since been canceled.
“We wanted this for our communities, but we could not secure enough participants to make this the event it was meant to be,” Kaufmann posted on the Watertown Tourism Facebook page Dec. 1.
After several cancellations this year, Kaufmann said the Watertown Tourism Commission wanted to bring something new to the community for the holidays.
“It’s an obvious solution in a time where we need to manage safety, but still bring holiday cheer to the community,” Kaufmann said.
But, it wasn’t meant to be in 2020.
“There are still so many awesome ways to enjoy Watertown this season and all year round,” she said.
Kaufmann said she will keep interested individuals informed of happenings on the Watertown Tourism Facebook page.
