JUNEAU — Three political newcomers are squaring off in Tuesday’s primary election for the District 19 position on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. Allen Behl of Watertown held the seat for 18 1/2 years, but chose not to run again.
They are: Paul Conway, Beth Huber and Anthony Mau — are seeking the seat that serves most of the towns of Emmet and Lebanon.
Voters will vote for one candidate and narrow the field to two for the April 5 general election.
The Daily Times asked each candidate to provide a 100 word statement of candidacy, too.
Paul Conway
Conway is emphasizing his lifetime in public service in firefighting. Huber is running on her ties to the community; and Mau is running because he believes change happens locally.
Conway, 58, of N2051 Poplar Grove Road in Watertown has lived in District 19 for seven years. He is a third-generation firefighter having served 31 years in the field, retiring as chief of operations for Milwaukee in 2012.
Conway is president of Conway Shield, a fire protection equipment supplier in New Berlin. He is married.
Conway holds a high school diploma with occupational, technical and leadership training. He also has EMT vocational training.
His previous political experience includes being on the Local 215 for the Milwaukee Professional Fire Fighters.
Conway is on the advisory board for the CJ3 Foundation, which provides services, support and advocacy to U.S. military service members, veterans/disabled veterans, law enforcement, fire and emergency/first responders who need assistance, and then connects them with resources to meet their needs.
He is also on the advisory board for the fire department instructor conference; and a member of the Leadership Under Fire Team prepares leaders to navigate physical, mental, emotional and moral rigors in competitive settings.
“I’m married with four adult children, my true blessings. I have had a lifetime of public service as a firefighter. At the same time, owned a business for 37 years,” Conway said. “This has given me experience working with private and public sector budgets. Being recently retired, I am ready to serve our community. Following my strong Christian beliefs, fiscal responsibility is important at home and in our government. I understand that growth and change are constant, and we must seek a balance between the two, keeping in mind the agricultural history of our county. We must work together for our community.”
Beth Huber
Huber of N1131 County Highway L in Watertown, has lived three years in District 19. She grew up in Whitewater, but spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Watertown.
Huber, who is single, earned her law degree from University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law in 1996. She earned her master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1992. Huber earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1982.
She has been self-employed as a lawyer in California and Wisconsin. Huber was also a farmer for three years in Watertown.
Huber has also been a member of Rotary International for many years. She has volunteered for Rotaplast International, which is a non-profit organization committed to helping children and families worldwide by eliminating the burden of cleft lip and/or palate problems.
She is also a member of the Lutheran women’s missionary society at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown.
“I am running for District 19 because my family has deep ties to the Watertown area from my grandparents who started farming in 1929 to my brothers who also farm. I purchased my farm in 2019 and understand the love of farming yet financial costs associated it,” she said. “I was raised in a Christian home where my faith was instilled by attending parochial schools. I worked in human resources for both public and private entities. One of the primary lessons learned throughout my working life is that employees are a precious asset. Turnover is costly. It’s prudent to retain good employees. Let the professional employees hired to manage the various departments run them and the Board provide oversight and policy guidance.”
Anthony Mau
Mau of N1463 Second St. in the Town of Emmet has lived more than 20 years in southeastern Wisconsin.
Mau, who is married, is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He also holds a bachelor’s degree. He has also attended vocational school. Mau is employed at LR Contract Services LLC, where is owner and lead craftsman.
“I am running as a continuation of my oath to our constitutional republic and the most significant change starts locally,” Mau said. “I want to replace special interest with citizen interest by promoting the independence, growth and prosperity of the private citizens of our county. As a hands-on small business owner I am well aware of the current market challenges and know first-hand the most important institution in our great nation is the citizen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.