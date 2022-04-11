For years now, one of the first pleasant faces to greet visitors at the Jefferson County Courthouse has been that of the administrator’s assistant, Tammie Jaeger.
Jaeger is known for her considerate personalty and amazingly prompt manner of dealing with all things that reach her desk, thus she helps keep the county running efficiently from the top down.
Jaeger grew up in Lake Mills and has been working for Jefferson County in the administration office for 24 years. She has worked for three administrators — Willard Hausen, Gary Petre and now Ben Wehmeier.
“Who would have thought I would have stayed in one place for so long?” Jaeger said as she marveled at her longevity in county government one recent day. “I feel like our office is the hub for Jefferson County. I have the privilege of working with people from all departments, the county board, our communities, businesses and people from the public.”
She called the employees of Jefferson County, “awesome.”
“Everyone respects each other, works together as a team, and has each other’s back,” she said. “So it makes it a great place to work. I am so fortunate to call many of the people I work with ‘my friends.’”
Jaeger said her official title, by “Wisconsin Statute 59.18” is, “administrative secretary.”
“I am referred to as an ‘executive assistant’ most of the time, but the statute dictates the title ‘administrative secretary.’ It’s a very old statute that could really use some updating. It feels like it would be more suited to back in the Ward and June Cleaver days,” she said.
Jaeger married her husband, John, in 1985. He grew up on a dairy farm in Ixonia and she lived in Lake Mills, so Watertown was their compromise for a new home. They have lived in Watertown since 1985.
Here is how Jaeger fielded her “10 Questions.”
1. If you had not gone into county government, what might you have done with your life/career?
“I wanted to be a nurse. I remember visiting some nursing colleges and realizing that I would have to practice poking other people with needles and have other people practice poking needles into me. That was the end of that. To this day, I am not a fan of needles. I loved the idea of helping people, but I just couldn’t do it. I started cosmetology school, first thing out of high school, because my friends were doing it and I didn’t like that at all. I am an actual beauty school drop out!”
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“I hate to admit it, but I love TV. Everything from hospital shows, like ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ to shows like ‘Law and Order.’ I still watch old reruns that are on, like ‘Friends,’ ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ ‘Last Man Standing,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ and ‘Fixer Upper’ with Joanna and Chip. Who doesn’t love Joanna? It’s a good thing that my husband is a builder and is so willing to help me with my projects — at least most of the time. Sometimes I have to do a little — or a lot — of convincing.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“Some of the older comedies, like ‘Grumpy Old Men,’ ‘Son in Law,’ ‘For Richer or Poorer,’ are all fun to watch. They are filled with good, clean, funny scenes. It feels good to laugh out loud sometimes, and just relax and unwind. They make you forget about some of the stressful things we have to deal with every day.”
4. What are your favorite sports?
“I really enjoy watching volleyball and basketball. Football comes in a close third. I love to watch the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers and, of course, the St. Paul’s Ixonia Gophers!”
5. Of the county parks, which are your favorites and why?
“Growing up on Rock Lake, I would have to choose Korth Park in Lake Mills. I remember kidding around with our (retired) parks director, Joe Nehmer, one day. I was telling him that other cities were hosting beer gardens in their parks, and I thought that we should try that in our parks. He made that happen and now we have four ‘Brew with a View’ events at Korth Park throughout the summer. It features a great partnership with Tyranena Brewing Co., food vendors and local music talent, and has been a really popular event and fundraising opportunity. Mark your calendars and come on out May 26th, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“The first people in history that came to mind were the people I learned about in my Bible stories as a child. There are so many I couldn’t pick just three. Meeting anyone from back then would be so interesting to me.”
7. Do you have a favorite comedian?
“Tim Allen, the guys on The Blue Comedy Tour and last, but not least, Tim Conway. The skits he was in on the Carol Burnett Show are hilarious. Some that come to mind are the ‘Dentist Office,’ the ‘Elephant Story’ and ‘Mrs. Wiggins.’ If you haven’t seen any of those, you really need to search and watch them on YouTube. They are all so funny.”
8. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
‘I’ve gone on an Alaskan cruise and to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Our Alaskan excursion into Denali National Park turned into washed out roads next to really steep cliffs and helicopter rescues out of the park. That was not my idea of a relaxing vacation. White sandy beaches definitely come out on top for me. Sit me on a white sandy beach with a cabana boy — or girl — and I am happy. We had a trip planned to Negril, in Jamaica, right when COVID-19 started and we had to cancel that trip. Hopefully, we can get that rescheduled soon.”
9. With Jefferson located between Madison and Milwaukee, which city do you favor when you want to get to a bigger city and why?
“I grew up in Lake Mills and went to school in Madison, so I am more familiar with it. I love watching Wisconsin Badgers sports and going to the farmer’s market on the square so … Madison it is!”
10. Do you like cooking and if so, what are your best creations?
“I do like cooking. I learned to cook from my mom and grandma. My grandma always made a big Sunday meal, where my cousins and I would go every single week. She always made some type of meat, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables, crescent rolls and dessert. She also made the best Southern Comfort Old Fashioneds and Bacardis. I remember being trained as the ‘bartender’ at a young age, learning how to mix those up for everyone. As far as a best creation … my granddaughters’ favorite is creamy pork tenderloin. So if I had to pick one thing, I guess I would pick that.”
