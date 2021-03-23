Incumbent Watertown Common Council Alderman Tom C. Pasch will square off against political newcomer Joel Blase April 6. Voters will be asked to select one of the two candidates, who are seeking the District No. 1 aldermanic seat on the Watertown Common Council, when they go to the polls for the general election.
Joel BlaseBlase, 1215 Douglas Ave., Watertown, has lived in the city for 46 years. He is married to his wife, Angela. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1993.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I decided to run for city alderman, when as an observer of this city that I have called home for my entire life of 46 years, I no longer liked what I saw, and felt I should get involved. I feel that the city needs to be much more fiscally conservative in its approach to its vision of the future. Parks are great and everyone loves a nice place to sit on a sunny day, but I feel that tearing down buildings that are occupied with income-earning businesses that employ people in an effort to build a park was not needed. We have some very beautiful parks throughout this city that are in a desperate need of repair and restoration. Riverside Park, being the premiere park of the city, is in great need of a facelift from the edges of the creek that runs throughout to the bridges that cross over it. We are now moving forward with a park on Main Street, which, after speaking with several residents, I have yet to hear a person who thinks it is a good or needed addition.
“Which brings me to my second position of interest and that is businesses. When I grew up in this town, it was a thriving community of shops, stores and factories. Today as I drive through I get the feeling of a town that is barely holding off from becoming a ghost town. After speaking with several local business owners and a few that decided to open businesses in other communities while still living in Watertown, it appears that our local code, regulation and fee systems need to be looked at in an effort to entice entrepreneurs and developers to open and branch out in our community.”
Tom C. PaschPasch, 1301 Newcastle Court, Watertown has lived in the city for 11 years. He is married to his wife, Julie. The couple have four daughters. He attended high school in Hastings, Minn. then spent six years in the U.S. Army as part of the 134th Signal Battalion out of Minnesota and then attended Brown College in Minnesota for business finance. He was president of the student senate in college. He also served the past year as District One Alderman in Watertown.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“For the past year, I have had the privilege to serve as district one alderperson. In that time, I have acclimated to the process and procedure of our local government and have gained a strong understanding of how to effectively contribute to the needs of this community. In my perspective, local community government is not about “left” and “right” or partisan politics. It is about developing strategy based on historical successes and failures and reacting to the ever-changing dynamics in our community to best serve the needs of the majority.
“I am a commercial banker in my professional life, so my specific value-add would be budgetary planning, promote resource allocation to our business community as whole, participate in the growth of our housing inventory and lastly, tactfully attracting new businesses to the area by being a government that is a cooperative partner and advocate to the success of both small and large companies alike.
“The residents of Watertown have a lot to be excited about in the next few years. The library project, The Town Square, new commercial developments throughout the city, major improvements in city infrastructure, new investment dollars coming into the community. These things will yield many positives for both business owners as well as residents. Yet, at the same time, it is essential to implement these improvements in a manner that does not change the character and identity of this town, but rather adds another great chapter to its long-standing history.
“Thank you for your time and consideration.”
