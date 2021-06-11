To commemorate production of its 300 millionth lawnmower blade and recognize founder Richard L Wilkey, Fisher Barton earmarked $2,550 for the purchase of a park bench for the future Town Square.
As the world’s largest manufacturer of lawnmower blades, Fisher Barton also produces wear components and agricultural knives in their 210,000-square-foot facilities located in Watertown.
“Fisher Barton’s gift is a representation of their commitment to the community of Watertown,” said Alex Allon, executive director of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority. Allon and Mayor Emily McFarland met with Fisher Barton leadership and employees, receiving a tour of the facility and learning about the company’s history in Watertown dating back to 1906.
“A number of community partners have stepped up to support Town Square construction, and this is the first we’ve received for furnishings,” Allon said. “The square is designed with a number of flexible spaces and seating areas, inviting visitors to relax and enjoy the space.”
In addition to bench sponsorships, the Town Square Fundraising Committee is seeking smaller donations for tables and other amenities. Contact Allon at 920-567-8181 for information on opportunities available.
