Dodgeland senior receives Herb Kohl scholarship

JUNEAU — A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Initiative Scholarship has been awarded to Jenelle Foeckler, student at Dodgeland High School in Juneau by Herb Kohl, Wisconsin philanthropist and businessman.
The Herb Kohl Initiative Scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated a high level of motivation, have shown strong promise for achieving success in college and beyond, and have overcome significant personal obstacles or adversity.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has been recognizing educational excellence since 1990 by annually awarding scholarships to 200 graduating high school students throughout Wisconsin.
Currently in its 30th year, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has awarded $21.2 million to Wisconsin students, teachers, principals and schools.
