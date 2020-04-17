JUNEAU — Camping at all Dodge County Parks will be temporarily suspended at least through the end of April in order to more safely and effectively maintain the parks for essential day use activities of hiking and outdoor enjoyment amid the current COVID-19 shut down.
This step is needed due to the unprecedented number of visitors to the Dodge County Parks over the past few weeks since the “safer-at-home” order was issued. Dodge County Parks and Trails, like other recreational facilities across the country, are experiencing very high day use visitor volumes. There is concern with maintaining proper separation and avoiding congestion if camping visitors, many from outside the state and Dodge County area, are added to the increasing numbers of day use visitors.
Recent state park closures along with camping and some park facility closures in neighboring counties will likely add to potential crowding issues with improving weather. “We apologize for the inconvenience to those with reservations over the next couple weeks, but we are hopeful that at least some camping will be available in May”, said Bill Ehlenbeck, Dodge County Land Resources and Parks director.
A decision on camping availability in May will be addressed over the next few weeks.
The Dodge County Parks and Trails are expected to remain open for essential day use activities of hiking and biking, but all visitors are asked to do their part by practicing social distancing, avoiding crowded areas and taking the necessary steps to limit the potential exposure to COVID-19. Since the “safer-at-home” order, trail use on the Gold Star Trail and Wild Goose Trail are a combined 270% higher than the same time last year. User counts for the month of April are on a pace to reach 1,500 on the Gold Star Trail and nearly 2,500 at one location on the Wild Goose Trail.
Visit Dodge County Parks and Trails webpage at www.dodgeparks.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dodge.Cty.Parks for periodic updates and CDC recommendations for keeping safe while at the parks and trails. There is also a link to a short Blue Zones survey to share biking and hiking experiences during the last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.