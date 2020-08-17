JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Health Department provided long-anticipated guidance to school districts and parochial schools regarding several elements related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the impact on students, staff, and operations. Specifically, this guidance provides recommendations on best practices for safe in-person learning, when students and staff should stay home and/or shift to virtual learning, and thresholds for metrics at which shifts to exclusive virtual learning should take place.
Watertown Unified School District has announced classes will resume virtually and the district is following the guidance of the Watertown Public Health Department.
In Jefferson County and for Wisconsin overall, the spread of the virus has been on a consistent rise, according to the Jefferson County Health Department. Two metrics are most critical to the guidance provided to school districts. The first is percent of positivity (or percent positive), the percent of individuals who tested positive over the total number of individuals tested over a period of time.
The second key metric is the rate of community spread, which is the rate of cases without a known source of infection. Additional metrics will be continuously monitored by the Jefferson County Health Department in order to maintain a comprehensive and responsive approach to safely reopening schools for in-person learning.
While community transmission and positivity rate are the two key metrics suggested for use, Jefferson County should remain adaptable to changing conditions that go beyond those two metrics. The evidence base for COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and growing. Also, in a situation where positivity rate remains under the threshold, but other vital metrics worsen, JCHD may revise the current recommendations with consideration of the additional metrics. These include case rate, contact tracing capacity and function, hospital capacity, and testing capacity and availability. The epidemiology of COVID-19 (positivity rate, community spread) in adjacent jurisdictions is also a factor that will be monitored.
School districts face urgent and difficult decisions regarding the return to in-person learning in schools, in addition to many other concerns related to COVID-19 and their conventional administration.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also released related guidance but does not provide guidance on specific thresholds for shifts to virtual learning and have left the development of those metrics and relevant decisions to states and localities.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services has forthcoming guidance on this issue but has not announced a date of publication. JCHD has employed an epidemiologist to develop these metrics and published them prior to the release of state guidance because school districts face a high level of urgency in order to adequately prepare for the start of the school year. Jefferson County Health Department will continue to work with schools strategically to contain the spread of the virus as cases arise, and as county- and state-wide trends change. JCHD will communicate any changes to the current recommendations in a timely manner.
