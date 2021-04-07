Nine candidates ran for five seats on the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education Tuesday with incumbents David Smith, David Schroeder and President Tony Arnett remaining on the panel, and newcomers Tina Johnson, Katie Najarian being welcomed.
The Daily Times tally of votes was unofficial as of press time Tuesday evening, with 11 of 11 Jefferson County precincts reporting and four of nine doing so in Dodge County’s portion of the school district.
At the time of this story was written, Johnson had received 1,937 votes; Arnett, 1,863; Smith 1,649; Schroeder 1,518 and Najarian 1,448.
Three of the five seats carry three-year terms and two carry one-year terms. The top three voter-getters will serve three-year terms, and the fourth and fifth vote-getters will serve one-year terms.
Incumbents Adam Bainbridge and Fred Jandt received 1,142 and 1,216, respectively.
Wortman garnered 1,354 votes, while Runke collected 985.
