Sidewalk sales start Wednesday in downtown Watertown. M
Many retailers will offer steep discounts on merchandise displayed both inside and outside of their stores. The annual sidewalk sales event, which runs through Saturday, is a decades-long tradition in Watertown.
Among the retailers participating in this year’s sidewalk sales are, but not limited to: Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Barn Own Antiques & Treasures, Bradow Jewelers, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Draeger’s Floral, e.N. Vintage Pop-Up Shop, Far Horizons Imports, Watertown Hometown Pharmacy, Keck Furniture, Metallic Salt Stained Glass, Sandra D’s Bridal, The Chic Boutique and Watertown Artisan Market.
Sale information will be posted on the websites and Facebook pages of most participating businesses. For more information, call 920-342-3623.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.