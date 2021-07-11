Sidewalk sales start Wednesday in downtown Watertown. M

Many retailers will offer steep discounts on merchandise displayed both inside and outside of their stores. The annual sidewalk sales event, which runs through Saturday, is a decades-long tradition in Watertown.

Among the retailers participating in this year’s sidewalk sales are, but not limited to: Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Barn Own Antiques & Treasures, Bradow Jewelers, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Draeger’s Floral, e.N. Vintage Pop-Up Shop, Far Horizons Imports, Watertown Hometown Pharmacy, Keck Furniture, Metallic Salt Stained Glass, Sandra D’s Bridal, The Chic Boutique and Watertown Artisan Market.

Sale information will be posted on the websites and Facebook pages of most participating businesses. For more information, call 920-342-3623.

