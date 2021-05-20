An alderman asked the city’s health officer at Tuesday’s Watertown Common Council meeting if her department could be more aggressive in getting additional people vaccinated.
“Is it safe to say right now in the City of Watertown the supply of the vaccine far exceeds the demand?” asked Alderman Chris Ruetten.
Watertown Department of Health Director Carol Quest agreed.
Ruetten asked Quest if the health department needs to change its outreach to get more people vaccinated.
“I think 30% is way too low right now,” Ruetten said.
Quest said the health department has held clinics by appointment only and since last month their clinics are all walk-in for individuals.
“We’re also working with employers and holding clinics at workplaces, if we’re asked,” she said. “We’re also partnering with the parks and recreation department so when they go out in the public this summer we will go along and we will have popup vaccination clinics….We’re really trying to make vaccines available for the community.”
She said her department is also working with the school district on sharing information on the vaccines to break down any barriers and questions people may have related to getting vaccinated.
“We are getting out there as much as we can,” Quest said.
She said there are currently four active COVID-19 cases in the city.
Quest said as of Tuesday there were 2,645 total confirmed cases with 2,641 of them resolved. Quest said there are 216 probable and 206 suspect cases with 20 open contacts.
She said 4% of the individuals, who had COVID-19, were hospitalized. Quest said there have been 44 deaths in Watertown due to the COVID-19 virus.
As of Tuesday, Quest said the total number of vaccines administered by the Watertown Health Department was 7,947 with first doses, including the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and 4,130 of the second doses totaling 3,817, which included the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
She said the number of first doses administered to Watertown residents was 8,147 or 34.6%. The number of second doses was 5,991 or 28.9% Tuesday. Quest said there are 7,384 or 30.9% of Watertown residents who are fully vaccinated.
She said 45.4% of Wisconsin residents received their first dose and 39.5% of state residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, 34.6% of Watertown citizens received their first dose of the vaccine and 30.9% of Watertown residents are fully vaccinated.
Quest said following the Centers for Disease Control announcement May 13 fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they did before the pandemic began, including participating in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask.
However, Quest said there are exceptions to the CDC mask update.
She said masks must be worn in health-care settings and K-12 schools. She said there are places where masks are required by local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local businesses and workplaces. Quest added residents and employees of correctional and detention facilities and homeless shelters require masks. She said travelers must wear masks on all planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the U.S. and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
