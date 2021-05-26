The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has made a preliminary determination that the proposed We Energies LNG facility in Ixonia meets state and federal air pollution control requirements and a permit may be approved.

For questions about the permit application, or the DNR’s analysis, preliminary determination and draft permit, contact Quinton LeSage at 920-662-5405 or email him at quinton.lesage@wisconsin.gov.

“This is a preliminary determination and does not constitute a final approval from the Air Management Program or any other DNR sections which may also require a review of the project,” the DNR said.

The public may also contact LeSage to request a public hearing on the matter.

“If a hearing is requested, the requester shall indicate their interest in the permit and the reasons why a hearing is warranted,” the DNR said.

Recommended for you

Load comments