The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has made a preliminary determination that the proposed We Energies LNG facility in Ixonia meets state and federal air pollution control requirements and a permit may be approved.
For questions about the permit application, or the DNR’s analysis, preliminary determination and draft permit, contact Quinton LeSage at 920-662-5405 or email him at quinton.lesage@wisconsin.gov.
“This is a preliminary determination and does not constitute a final approval from the Air Management Program or any other DNR sections which may also require a review of the project,” the DNR said.
The public may also contact LeSage to request a public hearing on the matter.
“If a hearing is requested, the requester shall indicate their interest in the permit and the reasons why a hearing is warranted,” the DNR said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.