The City of Watertown Redevelopment Authority and Watertown Main Street Program will host a roundtable discussion related to property improvement and city codes at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

The event will be held at the upper ballroom of the Elks Lodge. Those interested are invited to attend the session as a follow-up to a 2019 event. At this session, there will be new information for property owners and downtown businesses.

Representatives from the city, RDA and Watertown Main Street Program will provide information on code enforcement and COVID-19 and seasonal waivers for exterior improvements. It will feature new information.

Also to be discussed will be common code violations and the process for code compliance.

New on the agenda will be discussion on permits needed for occupying right-of-way, façade beautification success stories and upcoming construction and advice on how to best prepare for it.

In-person attendees must observe all COVID-19 safety requirements, including wearing a mask and social-distancing.

Virtual attendees can join from their computers, tablets or smartphones at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/805281877.

