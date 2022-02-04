LAKE MILLS — The February Rotary students have been named in Lake Mills.
At Lake Mills High Schools, the seniors include Jaquelynn Fernandez and Sydney Williams.
At Lakeside Lutheran High School, Douglas Weittenhiller III was named to the Rotary student for the month.
Weittenhiller is the son of Douglas II and Courtney Weittenhiller. He has three younger siblings, Freidrich, Jasper, and Gwen.
During his time at Lakeside, Weittenhiller has participated in golf, forensics, and the math team. He also has been involved with Teens for Christ, the National Honor Society, the LLHS Warrior Times newspaper, and the student council.
Weittenhiller was named to the first-team all-conference math team his junior year and has qualified for state three times for forensics, receiving two second-team all-conference honors during that stretch. He edits the front page of the Warrior Times Weekly newspaper.
Weittenhiller was also elected by his peers to serve as the National Honor Society vice president and student council student body treasurer his senior year. In addition, Weittenhiller was named valedictorian of the LLHS class of 2022.
Weittenhiller lets his light shine outside of school by volunteering at Twice is Nice Resale in Jefferson. He has also assisted with and donated to several supply/food drives through both NHS and Teens for Christ. Last summer, Weittenhiller participated in Operation GO! to teach a science camp and bible study to a group of YMCA campers in Virginia. In his free time, he enjoys playing the piano, woodworking projects, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying some much-needed shut-eye.
Weittenhiller plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in industrial engineering, with a minor in Spanish. He plans to return to higher education to teach later in life.
Fernandez has four younger siblings and an older brother in the Army. She is not active in sports, but would like to be a cheerleader in college. She enjoys watching football and basketball with her family, especially her grandfather. She also enjoys hanging out with her friends and trying new things.
During high school she was a member of Interact, the Spanish club and French club.
She is a member of the Real Hope Church and assisted with Christmas meals.
After high school, she would like to go to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in business.
Williams plays tennis and enjoys dancing. She is also a member of the high school show choir as she enjoys music.l
During high school she played tennis, was a member of the line crew and dance team, was on the student council and student representative on the school board, was a member of Junior Optimist, Tri-M, National Honor Society, and Interact.
This last fall, as a National Honor Society officer, she put together a Veterans’ Day video for the high school assembly.
Her future plans include attending a four-year college to major in kinesiology.
These students attend Tuesday Rotary meetings for one month and are luncheon guests of the Rotary Club.
