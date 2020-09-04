The Watertown Public Library will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
The library is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is operating under the “grab and go” model. Patrons are encouraged to complete their library business in a timely manner.
Children who are in the library unsupervised are asked to be selecting material or working on school work. It is not a place to congregate.
Masks are required at the library. Complimentary masks are available.
Curbside service is available. Patrons can place holds and call the library when they arrive for pickup. Staff will bring the items to the vehicle.
The library is conducting a programming survey to continue to meet the reading, learning and entertainment needs of patrons. Those who complete the survey have the option to leave their name and email address to be entered to win a $25 Watertown Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The survey is available on the website.
The library has a new outdoor seating area with WiFi access on the main street side of the building. Patrons can bring a laptop, tablet or smart phone and connect to our WiFi for free. Picnic tables and chairs have been set up to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
The Garden Tales Farmer’s Market is held every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the North First Street parking lot. WICC coupons are accepted by some of the vendors. The market will be open through Oct. 22. For more information contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601.
Bad Joke Wednesday is being offered each week. At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a joke is posted to the libkrary’s YouTube channel. The video is available all week for one to watch when it is convenient.
The adult virtual book club is still being offered. Each month the group reads and discusses a book that is available on Hoopla (www.hoopladigital.com) or in print through the library. In September the club is reading “The Engineer’s Wife” by Tracy Enerson Wood. In order to participate, request to join the virtual book club group on Facebook. There is written discussion throughout the month, and they meet via Zoom the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss the entire book.
