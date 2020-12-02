It was two weeks after Mike O’Brien returned home from hosting a trivia night March 3 in one of the early COVID-19 pandemic hot spots of the U.S. that he began coughing.
Nine days later on March 26, the Wolcott, Connecticut man died of COVID-19. He was only 35 years old.
Mike’s brother, Chris O’Brien, 41, has been a resident of Watertown, Wisconsin since 2017. Chris is now visiting with his parents in Connecticut. And, he is publicly documenting his brother’s case to educate others on the dangers associated with COVID-19.
“Mike thought it may be another cold or his seasonal allergies were acting up,” Chris said. “He kind of shrugged it off and thought it would go away. By the time he went to the hospital, it was already too late.”
Mike, who labored as a flagman at construction sites, also ran a DJ business with two of his friends.
“He was a performer who loved bringing happiness to people,” Chris said. “If you were stranded on the side of the road, Mike would pull over and help. That’s just the type of person he was. He wanted people to smile and enjoy life.”
Chris, who serves as a paramedic, said his brother weighed nearly 275 pounds and suffered from diabetes, which was controlled by medication. Obesity and diabetes are two factors that put COVID-19 patients at higher risk of severe illness.
Despite an aggravating cough that continued to grow worse, and several pleas from his sister in California to consult a doctor, it wasn’t until Mike and another one of his brothers, who lived in Maryland, engaged in a two-and-a-half hour text messaging session with him when Mike was eventually persuaded to seek medical attention.
Chris said Mike went to an urgent care clinic, was tested and then sent to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut on March 18, which, coincidentally, was the same day Connecticut recorded its first COVID-19 death.
“He could barely walk. He was so out of breath,” Chris said. “His oxygen level was in the low 80s, which is very low and dire for any individual. Normally, a healthy person is in the 95 to 100% range.”
Chris said the following day — March 19 — Mike was resting and on oxygen in the hospital without any trouble breathing. Chris added that the hospital staff was discussing the possibility of sending Mike home, but his hacking cough returned by the afternoon.
Chris decided to call his brother, but Mike was still coughing quite heavily.
“I said to him, ‘Mike, If you can’t talk it’s OK. We’re praying for you. Stay strong.’ I paused and he continued to cough. I told Mike, ‘If you have to hang up, it’s OK.’”
Chris said the call lasted a mere 52 seconds. It would be the last time he would talk to his brother.
Mike was intubated, placed on a ventilator and moved into ICU. He was placed on six different medications plus two additional ones to help him stay sedated and comfortable on the ventilator.
On March 23, Mike’s wife, Tara, called for an ambulance. This is after her fever broke for two days and she started to feel better before suddenly having difficulty breathing and pain in her chest.
“She had a temperature of 103 and was coughing,” Chris said.
As for Mike, his fever broke March 24. His x-rays were clear and his vital signs were becoming increasingly better.
“We were becoming optimistic,” Chris said.
On March 25, the doctor cautioned Mike’s family.
“Mike’s not out of the woods yet,” Chris recalled the doctor saying. “His lungs are still filled with fluid and we’re trying to push it out with the ventilator pressure.”
Mike’s medical team found him suffering from a bacterial infection and prescribed antibiotics.
Mike’s wife was battling COVID-19, too.
She was suffering from shortness of breath and a low oxygen level. She was moved to the ICU and was also being considered for intubation.
On March 26, Mike’s wife, Tara, was wheeled into her husband’s room. She grasped the part of his hand that she could.
“She felt the moment he died,” Chris said. “She told us, ‘I felt his finger brush me with a light touch…And then in a strange way, I felt stronger and more determined to live even more.’”
Tara would stay in the ICU and the hospital for 13 days before she was released, but then needed to quarantine. She could not attend the viewing where only four members were present: Chris, his parents, and one aunt. The lockdown only allowed for five individuals at a viewing.
Chris said he’s since learned that several of the nurses who worked on his brother are becoming burned out.
“We sent them pizza one night, which they appreciated,” Chris said. “They’ve expressed frustration that many patients are in denial that they have COVID-19; and family members who can’t visit are detached from being unable to see the severity of the illness. It’s draining the ICU staffs.”
Chris said the power of stopping the spread of COVID-19 lies with all Americans to do the simple things, such as wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and social distance from one another.
“Masks do work, but people have to wear them,” Chris said. “As a political conservative, I understand personal liberty, but it ends where another’s begins. There’s a science/knowledge gap with this sinister virus. The fact it hides itself as it jumps from one person to another just before they show symptoms of having it. This virus is truly evil. Just cover up. We can bring the spread down.”
He said a mask is not a “symbol,” but a piece of clothing for a practical purpose.
Chris said he would like to see additional testing sites in Wisconsin.
“There are 19 testing sites in Waterbury, which has a population of 110,000 people,” Chris said. “There are more people each living in Madison and Milwaukee, but the testing sites are so few here.”
Chris said he’s disappointed with the Wisconsin State Legislature in not getting education out there and work with the residents to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It matters what we do,” he said. “The power is in our hands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.