One hundred years ago, communities across Wisconsin were home to National Guard cavalry units – horse cavalry that is.
The United States had eliminated most of its horse cavalry units before heading off to fight World War I in 1917. However, when the Army got home in 1919, it was determined to bring the horses back. There were plenty of former cavalry troopers in Wisconsin eager to go along.
A couple of them resurrected A Troop, 1st Wisconsin Cavalry in Milwaukee. That unit had originally been formed in 1880 and was called the “Light Horse Squadron” for decades.
It was a start, but the War Department had big plans for Wisconsin. It wanted communities throughout the state to form cavalry troops of their own. Even though Wisconsin had never been known as a cavalry state before, it was up to the challenge.
Before long the 1st Wisconsin Cavalry had troops in Milwaukee, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Stanley, Ladysmith, Eau Claire, Superior, and Two Rivers. There were additional troops in Viroqua and Janesville. Those units quickly became fixtures in their communities.
National Guard Soldiers drilled every week back then. It was usually on Monday evenings, but the cavalry troops had a little problem. Each troop had 65 soldiers, but only 32 horses. So, half the troop drilled on Monday night, and the rest drilled on Thursday or Friday. There were also optional drills on Saturday and Sunday when they’d get in some target practice or go on another ride.
It wasn’t all work. The troops were big social hubs, too. The troops sponsored basketball, baseball, football, track, and bowling teams. The soldiers held rodeos showing off their horsemanship. They formed bands and performed at unit-sponsored dances. A couple of professional journalists in the ranks even launched a unit newspaper called “The Badger Trooper.” The troops marched in every parade, and often set up demonstrations and equipment displays in the park. Everyone in town knew about the local National Guard unit, and community support was strong.
The War Department was excited about the National Guard too. It had performed very well in World War I, and the War Department raised its expectations. It wanted National Guard units to have the same training, equipment, and organization as active-duty Army units. That meant regional names like “1st Wisconsin Cavalry” had to go. The War Department renamed the unit to the “105th Cavalry Regiment” on April 1, 1921.
Wisconsin kept its horse cavalry units right up to World War II. Then they were all converted into artillery and supply units. That wasn’t the end of the 105th’s story though.
The army brought back many of the old cavalry units in the late 1950s, but this time there wouldn’t be any horses. These were tank units tasked with conducting reconnaissance. The 105th was resurrected, and established new units in Black River Falls, Viroqua, Reedsburg, and Sparta.
In 1961, the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Division, which included the 105th Cavalry, was mobilized and sent to Washington state. This was no routine training exercise. The Soviet Union was flexing its muscles in eastern Europe, setting off the Berlin Crisis. Everyone thought World War III was imminent. The 105th proved it was up to the challenge by passing its inspections and excelling in all training events. Thankfully, the crisis eventually subsided, and the Wisconsin Guardsmen were able to go back home.
In the late 1960s, the 105th downsized to a single unit split between Reedsburg and Baraboo – Troop E. It would be that way for decades, but that was enough to keep the spirit of the cavalry alive in Wisconsin.
Unexpectedly, the 105th was destined to come back in a big way. In the mid-2000s, the army decided its brigade combat teams needed cavalry squadrons to help them conduct reconnaissance and security operations in Iraq. And so, the 1-105th Cavalry was re-launched in 2007 with units in Madison, Fort Atkinson, Watertown, and Reedsburg. This time around, these cavalrymen would roam the battlefield in Humvees.
The 105th deployed to Iraq in 2009. That was the first time in the 105th’s entire history that it was deployed into combat as a cavalry unit. It conducted combat patrols, security, and reconnaissance throughout Iraq. Many of those same troopers continue to serve in the unit today.
Soldiers in the 105th Cavalry have always shown an unusual amount of unit pride and spirit, and today’s troopers are no different. In recent years, they formed a special club called the “Light Horse Association.” Prior to the COVID-era, they were meeting every month in person at local Veteran of Foreign Wars posts, re-launched the “Badger Trooper” newspaper, started a “Ruck March” club, and had a whole calendar of social activities in the works.
COVID might have derailed those plans for now, but there’s been no slowing down for soldiers in the 105th Cavalry over the past year. They’ve been assigned to work polling places, collect COVID-19 test samples, respond to riots, and even lead Wisconsin’s task force to help protect Washington DC during the inauguration. It’s an exciting time to be in the Wisconsin National Guard’s 105th Cavalry. Hopefully things will slow down and troopers can enjoy their 100th anniversary dinner something this summer.
