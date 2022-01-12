Fire chief to retire

It’s about having enough time. Enough time to spend with one’s family. Enough time to sit in a comfy deck chair and watch the sunset.
And come four months from now, that’s what Kraig Biefeld has planned.
The Watertown fire chief, who has devoted 29 years of his life to serving others through the fire service and emergency management, will retire this year.
City officials announced Biefeld will retire from the Watertown Fire Department effective May 2. The Watertown Police and Fire Commission will begin the process of recruiting for the next fire chief.
Biefeld said after his father died in 2005 and his mother in 2019 he began thinking when he would retire to spend more time with his wife, Christine, and the couple’s four children and two grandchildren.
He likened it to Harry Chapin’s 1974 hit “Cat’s in the Cradle,” where a father and later his grown son couldn’t find the time to spend with one another.
“I was reflecting on my parents, my wife and my family and I decided it was time to retire,” Biefeld said. “It’s just is time. I don’t want to sound selfish, but I want to have the time to spend with my loved ones.”
Biefeld, who was attending school to become an accountant, said he was flipping through the pages of the Watertown Daily Times, when he found an ad calling for paid-on-call firefighters within Watertown.
“I thought it would be a good way to give back to the community. I took a lot of classes and earned a lot of different degrees,” he said while holding a manilla folder stuffed with a ream of the fire certificates he earned through the years.
Biefeld began as a part-time paid-on-call firefighter with the City of Watertown in 1993 and became a paramedic in 1997. He briefly left Watertown to start as a full-time firefighter with the City of Kaukauna and returned to the area in 2000 as a firefighter and paramedic in Watertown. He was promoted to assistant chief and EMS director in 2008 and promoted to fire chief in 2017.
“Through hard work, leveraging resources, strategic planning, and a sincere passion for serving others, Chief Biefeld has plotted a new course for the Watertown Fire Department,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
Biefeld was instrumental in writing many successful grants for the fire department, which included funding for apparatus, equipment, and personnel.
Under Biefeld’s supervision the fire department was able to achieve an Insurance Service Office (ISO) score of two which falls into the top 3% of fire department in the nation. The ISO provides this score, often called the “ISO fire score,” to homeowners insurance companies. Insurers then use it to help set homeowners’ insurance rates. The lower the number the better equipped a municipal fire department is to put out a fire, the less likely one’s house is to burn down. That makes a home less risky, and therefore less expensive, to insure.
Biefeld was also instrumental in updating the city emergency action plan and creating the continuity of operations plan (COOP) that helped provide guidance to the city during the start of the COVID pandemic.
“Our COOP preparation and execution has been so valuable in the last few years; I can’t imagine what this time would have been like without Chief Biefeld’s expertise,” McFarland said.
Biefeld said his most memorable calls during his career at the Watertown Fire Department included the massive tire fire in 2005 which burned for weeks with plumes of its smoke seen in the City of Milwaukee, the flooding in 2008, the train derailment in 2015, and the rain/flooding event in 2018 were all events he didn’t forget.
He pointed to photos of some of those events framed on his office wall.
“That tire fire was a dirty and nasty one,” he recalled. “It didn’t seem to end.”
Biefeld’s leadership helped him through those difficult calls.
“Chief Biefeld has been a steady leader for the fire department through some of the most difficult events and calls. He sincerely cares for this city and his department and was a tireless advocate for what the department needed in order to ensure our community was well served, said Brad Kuenzi, Watertown Police and Fire Commission chairperson. “His life of service is one we should all try to emulate.”
Biefeld has served his community through his fire service, but also through volunteering with the Boy Scouts and as a board member for Leadership Wisconsin.
He also serves as secretary/treasurer for the Jefferson County Fire Chiefs Association, Jefferson County EMS Association president, Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Commission chairperson, Mutual Aid Box Alarm System trainer, and MABAS Policy and Procedures Committee chairperson.
However, Biefeld won’t take part in the creation of a new Watertown fire station, which council members agreed in June to spend $18,500 of its budgeted funds to plan and design the public safety building. He said that will likely find itself on the new fire chief’s desk.
“Chief Biefeld is a true public servant, he not only gives his time during the day to this city, but his time away from the office is spent giving back as well,” McFarland said. “Kraig’s life of service is one to model; I know very few people who give of themselves the way Kraig does and it has been a complete privilege and inspiration to work with him.”
When he does retire, Biefeld said he will most likely be found in his garden or fishing with his children.
“That’s all stuff I never had time for,” he said. “This job is 24 hours, 7 days a week. It was often difficult to make family plans.”
Biefeld said he’ll most likely dive deeper into metal detecting and auctions, which help him reconnect with the past.
“Metal detecting is fun. You’re out walking and you find something that you never seen before. It’s interesting,” he said. “You learn about history with what you find.”
Since Biefeld won’t be tethered to his pager or scanner, he will most likely be found at home enjoying time with his family.
