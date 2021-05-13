The City of Watertown has proclaimed May 16-22 as Emergency Medical Services Week.
Mayor Emily McFarland signed a proclamation earlier this month recognizing emergency medical services as a vital public service. This year’s theme is “EMS Strong: This is EM: Caring for our Communities.”
According to the proclamation, members of the medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.
The emergency medical services system consists of first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers. McFarland is encouraging the community to observe the week with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.
