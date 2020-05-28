MADISON — Unemployment figures in Dodge and Jefferson jumped to 12 and 12.8 percent respectively during the month of April.
The Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for April 2020.
Dodge County unemployment rate jumped from 3.1 percent in March to 12 percent last month. Unemployment in the county in April of 2019 was 2.7 percent. The county ranked 16th among the state’s 72 counties. The ranking is ascending from lowest unemployment rate to highest.
Jefferson County unemployment rate jumped from 3.3 percent in March to 12.8 percent last month. Unemployment in the county in April of 2019 was at 2.8 percent. Jefferson County ranked 19th.
Preliminary April 2020 unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and over the year. Rates range from 9.7 percent in Lafayette to 26.2 percent in Iron and Menominee.
Preliminary April 2020 unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month and over the year. Unemployment rates for April range from 11.8 percent in Madison to 17.0 percent in Janesville-Beloit
Preliminary April 2020 unemployment rates increased in Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and over the year. Unemployment rates range from 9.9 percent in Fitchburg to 21.1 percent in Superior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.