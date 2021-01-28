The December Rotary students at Watertown High School have been named. They include Maggie Piel, Nathan Williams, Tia Zimmerman and Faith Elertson.
Piel is the daughter of Connie and Walter Piel.
She was a member of the high school dance team for four years, serving as captain for two years, and was a dance team helper on Shining Stars. Piel participated in track her freshman year and was in pit orchestra and jazz band.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, National Arts Honor Society and Tri-M.
Piel enjoys horseback riding, dancing, writing, piano and violin.
She plans to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities to major in biomedical engineering.
Williams is the son of Michael Williams and Melissa Williams.
During high school, he was a member of the swim team serving as captain and was twice most valuable player.
He was also on the cross country team. He was first-team all conference and most valuable player. He was also a member of the track team.
He participated in bands, marching, pep and jazz, and was a member of the Tri-M Music Honors Society. He was a member of Interact Student, academic decathlon, Jefferson County Connections and Life of a Gosling.
After high school, he plans to study aerospace engineering. He enjoys learning new instruments, playing guitar and bass and composing music.
Zimmermann is the daughter of Lance and Tacy Zimmermann. She was a member of the tennis team, drama club, forensics, show choir, fall musicals, Key Club, National Honor Society, and Tri M Music Honor Society. She is a teachers assistant, camp counselor and volunteers at the humane society.
She works at Farm and Fleet and enjoys spending time with friends, listening music, hiking and reading.
She plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a degree in elementary education.
Elertson is the daughter of Katy Elertson. She is a member of the Interact Club, and National Honor Society. She has been on honor roll the past four years. She is a former member of student council and served as a volunteer lifeguard for her church.
Elertson works at Kwik Trip as a foods service worker. She plans to be a dental hygienist.
Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends and working out.
