JEFFERSON — As Gov. Tony Evers takes the residents of Wisconsin through the Badger Bounce Back program and opens the state up in phases, the local community needs to continue to take measures to ensure the safety of the public.
Fort HealthCare and the Jefferson County Health Department, under the guidance of the Center for Disease Control, are recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, including all stores including grocery stores, home improvement, big box retailers, local establishments as well as pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Wearing the face covering is a simple way to add protection for oneself and others.
The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.
Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Cloth face coverings should be washed or cleaned routinely, depending on the frequency of use.
A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
There are several sew and no-sew options of face coverings posted on the CDC, Jefferson County Health Department and Fort HealthCare’s websites.
