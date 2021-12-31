January
Jan. 7
As COVID-19 cases approached 7,000 in Jefferson County, local health officials announced that healthcare personnel not affiliated with a hospital will be the next to receive the vaccine. Emergency medical responders and dental hygienists all are part of the next wave to get the vaccine in the county as efforts to ramp up shots continues to build. While hospitals like Fort HealthCare have begun vaccinating staff, the Jefferson County Health Department will provide vaccines to this next wave of recipients.
Jan. 11
It may have taken seven days into the new year, but Nikolai Harkness was the first baby born at Watertown Regional Medical Center in 2021. Nikolai came into the world at 3:33 p.m. Thurs- day, Jan. 7. He is the son of Samantha and Cuper Harkness of Horicon. He joins brother Jack, who will be 3 years old next month.
Jan. 13
Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. announced it has decided to close its Waterloo facility. According to a release from the company, as part of its Manitowoc expansion, the company had to “make the difficult decision to close Briess’ manufacturing facility in Waterloo, Wisconsin.” The Briess Waterloo malting facility has been in operation since 1902.
Jan. 14
After nearly an hour in closed session, Watertown’s Public Works Commission agreed Tuesday night to have its city attorney draft a short-term, non-renewable lease for Watertown AMVETS Post 35 so the group can continue using a storage facility at 722 O’Connell St. to house items for its annual rummage sales. The news appears to be a breakthrough after city officials announced last month that both sides were having trouble even meeting at the negotiating table. AMVETS has since announced they will be discontinuing their annual rummage sales.
Jan. 22
For those individuals 65 and older, who want to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, local and state health officials asked for patience. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported people 65 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. There are 700,000 seniors in Wisconsin, and the state is only receiving 70,000 first doses. The city is offering weekly vaccination clinics for people eligible for the shot.
Jan. 26
With the costs of capital improvements increasing, it’s no wonder why Watertown Common Council members recently decided to borrow money. Council members approved two resolutions Jan. 19 that will help offset some of those expenses. These are two separate borrowings with separate terms. The $3.3 million is a 10-year repayment schedule. This is typical of the term for the annual capital needs borrowing. The $4.1 million for the library expansion project is a 20-year repayment schedule.
February
Feb. 2
It became apparent at a Dodge County Executive Committee meeting some Dodge County supervisors want to tighten its reins on ThriveED. Dodge County entered into a contract with ThriveEd in 2017. Late in the year, the county board discontinued its contract, which ran through 2022.
Feb. 10
Until the Rock River seawall is repaired, Town Square construction will be delayed and not begin until 2022, according to a spokesman for SmithGroup, an architectural and engineering firm, who spoke at a recent meeting of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority. To address problems, the seawall will need to be reengineered to meet Department of Natural Resources standards and code, while providing a strong foundation to construct the Town Square’s Rock River dock.
Feb. 16
Too much demand. Not enough supply. It’s an issue that plagues the Watertown Health Department as is it tries to vaccinate those who want the shot. Since the start of vaccine distribution, the Watertown Department of Health has reminded the public that their allocation could change week to week. While the wait continues for additional COVID- 19 vaccines, Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest asked residents to bear with them.
Feb. 18
Watertown Common Council members took another step to allow eating, drinking and music outside of downtown’s traditional brick-and-mortar places. Last fall, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said at a licensing committee meeting she could envision a bustling downtown with outdoor entertainment, but first the city must clear the gray areas associated with its permits and ordinances as it pertains to allowing and regulating bars and restaurants with outdoor areas to sell alcohol and play music, too. Acting on modifications from the city’s licensing committee, council members decided to allow businesses that want to serve alcohol outside this summer to go before the committee to extend their area on their property where they want to serve customers.
Feb. 25
As Jefferson County residents continue to roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the daily average of virus cases here is at its lowest point since September. But there was a stark reminder this week of how much the coronavirus has impacted residents as the county surpassed 100 deaths from the virus. Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department, said the county now has 108 deaths from the virus.
March
March 1
A new award to recognize outstanding efforts to preserve and beautify historic building facades in Watertown has been created by the Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission. The 2020 William P. Lindborg Award for Historic Preservation was presented to Patrick and Laurie Vohen for their restoration of 113 E. Main St., which is home to retail store, The Chic Boutique. The award is named in honor of Lindborg, of California, who in 2014 purchased the historic Schempf Bros. Department Store building located at 207-209 E. Main St. in Watertown. He then began a multi-year restoration of the downtown landmark property.
March 9
While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s Dodge County Fair, it can’t keep it off the calendar for this summer. “Everything is still a go for the fair this year,” Dodge County Fair Treasurer Sharon Keil said. “Things are headed in the right direction, but a lot of it will depend on what the health department tells us.” The Dodge County Fair will start Aug. 18 and while the grandstand will hum with entertainment over its five- day run, the grounds will bustle with affordable family fun including midway rides for adults and children alike.
March 10
In an effort to streamline communication between city departments, Watertown Finance Committee members Monday directed Mayor Emily McFarland to submit a job description for the reclassification of the city engineer to the public works director/city engineer. The description would include the streets/solid waste, engineering, building/ safety/zoning and water/waste- water departments. the decision came on the heels of a 30-minute closed session followed by more than hour of discussion on the personnel structure of the public works department and a director.
March 11
Frieda the Ford Freestar has fell through the ice on the Rock River March 19. That was not a bad thing. In fact, it unofficially netted Lee Bely of Watertown $500. Frieda was placed on the Rock River Jan. 29 as Yes!Watertown’s first “Ice Out” event in the city. The idea, according to organizers, was for people to have fun, get involved and to see who had the date and time of when the 1,200 pound vehicle was totally sub- merged in the river. That occurred at 4:32 p.m. March 9 as the van slid below the surface of the water. The air temperature that day surpassed 60 degrees.
March 16
Even in a pandemic, there can be shreds of normalcy and fun, and one of them — in a somewhat unique guise in 2021 — will be Watertown High School’s junior prom. Actually, enough time has passed that it’s not the “junior prom” anymore. It’s a prom for seniors, or students who were juniors last year and missed out on their gala, due to its cancellation under COVID-19 restrictions. So there will be a prom at the high school June 11, but Principal William Loss said the event, as it has been presented in all its glory and social inter- action in the past, is not an option in 2021.
March 30
Just as some perennial plants are breaking through the soil, another perennial — Watertown’s biggest annual celebration Riverfest — is in today’s breaking news with organizers announcing the bands that will grace the event’s stage this summer. After the fest disappeared for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Riverfest Chairman Tom Schultz said he feels the 2021 edition of the celebration will not only be viable, but will be one of the best ever. “It has been another crazy year as we plan to move forward to Riverfest 2021, but I continue to be more and more optimistic every day as we embark on our journey to our festival Aug. 12-15,” Schultz said. “We have been working hard to get everything in place for a festival that we are confident will be one of the very best ever. We have many contracts signed and things are progressing in many different areas. Now the real work is beginning.”
April
April 6 — The Dodge County Executive Committee recommended terminating its emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a decision as much about meeting procedures and supervisor stipends as it was about public health. The declaration has been on its agendas for much of the past year, but in previous months has routinely looked at what Dodge County Chairman Russell Kottke deemed “status quo.”
April 9 — Members of the Jefferson County Zoning Board of Adjustment struggled, at times, with 1,104 pages of written record from a Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee decision to permit We Energies a conditional use to build a proposed liquified natural gas processing and storage facility in Ixonia. Zoning board of adjustment members Dale Weis, Aari Roberts and Janet Sayre-Hoeft, with guidance from attorneys for the county, waded through the massive document in their attempts to understand and evaluate the thought processes used by planning and zoning committee members when they determined the LNG facility could legally be built at the proposed rural Ixonia location.
April 15 - Bethesda has announced its residential programs have been acquired by Broadstep Behavioral Health Inc., with offices in Milwaukee and other parts of the U.S. Bethesda Senior Director of Public Affairs Don Klein said it has announced to its employees, parents and guardians that its Watertown residential pro- grams would be acquired by what he called the, “high-quality, mission-driven organization, Broad-step Behavioral Health Inc.” Klein said Bethesda sought this acquisition after much consideration, because it determined its local, residential operations were no longer sustainable.
April 22 - Despite an impassioned plea by one resident, Watertown Common Council members approved a job title change for city engineer Jaynellen Holloway. It now includes the title of public works director and the oversight of four departments, which are streets/ solid waste, engineering, building/safety/zoning and waste/wastewater departments. The council voted 8-1 to make the change.
April 27 - He’s sworn-in and ready to go. Watertown’s John Jagler is now representing the 13th Senate District and said his transition from working in the state’s 37th Assembly District to the state senate has been an exciting one for him and his staff. Special election set July 13 to determine who will represent the 37th Assembly District.
April 30 — Jefferson County Fair officials have announced the annual Jefferson County Fair will be back at the fair park this summer. The tradition of bringing in-person competition and family fun to Jefferson County will return July 7 to 11. The annual event known for its rich history in celebrating the best agriculture exhibits from Jefferson County youth and adults will include a variety of exhibits such as cattle, horses, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits, poultry, crops, flowers and more competitive exhibits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.