When current Watertown Clerk/Treasurer Elissa Friedl leaves her post Wednesday, two interim employees will fill her vacancy.
While Watertown is currently in the recruiting process to fill the clerk and finance director/treasurer positions, it was decided at Tuesday’s council meeting that Cairie Virrueta would serve as the part-time, interim clerk beginning Thursday at $35.63 an hour.
Council members also appointed Sheri Larson, the city’s accounting clerk, as the interim city treasurer starting Thursday at $37.58 an hour.
Friedl left Watertown to take a deputy treasurer/deputy clerk position in the Town of Burke in Dane County.
Since February 2014, Friedl has been with the City of Watertown beginning as deputy clerk/treasurer and then as clerk/treasurer December 2017.
About three months ago, the city’s finance committee agreed to split Friedl’s position into a finance director position and a clerk position. The city’s retooling the deputy clerk position that was vacated by Lisa Trebatoski, former deputy clerk and treasurer, and now Friedl’s position.
Trebatoski served in her Watertown position from November 2017 to June 2021. Before serving Watertown, she served as Village of Johnson Creek’s clerk/treasurer from February 2017 to November 2017, and, prior to that position, she was Johnson Creek’s deputy clerk/treasurer from March 2014 to February 2017, according to her Linkedin page.
