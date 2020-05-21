MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar has invited Wisconsin veterans, family, and friends to join the WDVA and Gov. Tony Evers to honor the fallen by participating in Memorial Day 2020: Wisconsin’s Virtual Commemoration, a state-wide Memorial Day observance. The commemoration is available at www.WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com.
“Every citizen across this nation owes a debt to those who, in President Lincoln’s words, ‘gave their last full measure of devotion.’ We will still honor and express its sincerest gratitude to the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coastguardsmen who died in defense of our nation and our values with a beautiful online ceremony,” Kolar said. “Be assured that while we cannot gather, we will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in a worthy manner.”
In this time of social distancing and Safer at Home, the WDVA is bringing Memorial Day to people in their own home. The commemoration includes a virtual ceremony, educational and other resources to help families and individuals engage at home, and tools to encourage public participation and social media interaction. The commemoration will be held Memorial Day at 9 a.m. followed by the observance of the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Kolar will lead the Moment of Remembrance Live on Facebook.
The state-wide Memorial Day observance online will feature speakers, music, and history so one can remember and honor those who have gone before us. As a nod toward the public ceremonies, the WDVA has invited those who are elected to represent districts that include the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries and the Wisconsin Veterans Homes to participate in the commemoration. Their messages can be found in the Tribute Gallery.
The WDVA is calling on people across Wisconsin to join in playing Taps on Memorial Day at 3 p.m. as part of the National Moment of Remembrance, an annual event that asks Americans to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States. People are encouraged to participate by sounding taps from their home, porch, or front yard. A video of taps is available to play on www.WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com.
Each year the WDVA welcomes hundreds of community members to Memorial Day ceremonies at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. This year, in the interest of the health and safety of the community, there will be no public ceremonies. In addition, there will not be a large public event to place flags. However, arrangements have been made to ensure that there are flags on the graves for Memorial Day.
The cemeteries are open and accessible to the public from sunrise to sunset every day. The WDVA encourages visitors to observe social distancing guidelines when visiting. Families and friends should also consider visiting on another day when there are likely to be fewer visitors.
