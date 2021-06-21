WASHINGTON — Congressman Scott Fitzgerald voted against H.R. 256, a stand-alone repeal of the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force.
The 2002 AUMF authorized the President to use U.S. Armed Forces against the government of Iraq “as he determines necessary and appropriate.” This authorization led to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and what would be known as Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“I echo my colleagues desire to reform the aging 2002 Iraq AUMF," Fitzgerald said. "Unfortunately, today’s bill failed to include a comprehensive replacement to this important statutory authority—one that would provide clear authorities against terrorists who still intend to inflict damage against the United States and harm to our service members.
“If Congress wants to truly repeal and replace the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs, we must do so with consultation from the White House, the Departments of Defense and State, the Intelligence Community, and our partners and allies in the Middle East. Only then can we be truly certain we are keeping Americans safe from future terrorist threats.”
