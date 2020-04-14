The greater Watertown area voted heavily for incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, who captured about 57% of the local vote.
Kelly, a conservative, lost to liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky in statewide voting.
In other statewide voting, almost 77 percent of voters in the greater Watertown area endorse the state Marsy's Law referendum to protect victims' right. The law past resoundingly statewide.
In the presidential preference primary, former Vice President Joe Bide notched about 66% of the vote locally on the Democratic side of the ticket, outpolling Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who earned just 29% of the vote in the Watertown area. Sanders dropped out of the race the day after the Wisconsin polls had closed and later endorsed Biden for the Democratic nomination.
Incumbent president Donald Trump, running unopposed on the Reupublican ticket, picked up 98% of the vote on the GOP ballot in Watertown and its environs.
The attached document is a breakdown of how all the local communities voted in statewide races.
