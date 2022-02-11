Boy Scout Troop 43 participates in winter activities

Scouts of Watertown’s Boy Scout Troop 43 have been participating in many Wisconsin winter activities.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, the troop had two patrols participate in the Potawatomi Council’s annual Klondike Derby held at the Watertown Conservation Club.
Several scouts practiced their winter camping skills and camped the Friday before the event in 10-degree temperatures. Scouts carried all their gear on sleds and took part in many different tests of skill from compass reading, fire building, knot tying and lashings, animal track identification and building winter survival shelters. Both patrols won several awards and the Fire Breathing Rubber Duckies Patrol took second place over all while the “No” patrol tied for third place overall.
On Friday, Jan. 28 the troop traveled to Oshkosh to visit the Experimental Aircraft Association museum and earn the aviation merit badge. The scouts had a private tour of the museum and learned about the evolution of aviation. The troop had 15 scouts participate in the aviation merit badge clinic. Participants included Joshua Butzen, Scott Butzen, Caleb Domer, Nathaniel Kilps, Remington Kilps, Joey Kruesel, Ayden Kulick, Xavier Landgraf, Jaxson Martin, Joshua Mitchell, Peter Mitchell, Ofir Ponce, Ryan Schlatter, Jonathan Schrock and Charles Schwartz.
Scout Sunday was Feb. 6. Several boys from Troop 43 attended the morning mass at St. Henry’s Catholic Church which is the troops charter organization. After the service, the troop held their winter court of honor. Senior Patrol Leader Scott Butzen awarded 28 merit badges and two rank advancements.
Celebrating rank advancements during the ceremony were, Nathaniel Kilps, second class, and Thomas Walter, second class.
Merit badges were presented to Joshua Butzen for Aviation, Mammal Study, Family Life, Camping, Reading, Robotics; Scott Butzen for Pets, Mammal Study, Welding and Aviation; Julian Byrne for Family Life; Caleb Domer for Aviation and Wilderness Survival; Nathaniel Kilps for Aviation, Remington Kilps for Aviation; Joey Kruesel for Aviation; Ayden Kulick for Aviation; Xavier Landgraf for Aviation; Jaxson Martin for Aviation; Joshua Mitchell for Personal Fitness; Peter Mitchell for Aviation; Ofir Ponce for Aviation; Ryan Schlatter for Wilderness Survival and Aviation; Jonathan Schrock for Emergency Preparedness and Aviation; Charles Schwartz for Aviation and Thomas Walter for Chess.
The weekend of Feb. 25-27, several scouts will be traveling to Camp Tomahawk in northwestern Wisconsin to participate in their Snow Base winter camping program. The Scouts will learn about winter survival and spend Saturday night in snow shelters they build during the day.
On March 5, Troop 43 will be participating in the Potawatomi Council’s annual first aid meet. The troop will test their emergency response skills in several crisis situations. The scouts will be graded on their ability to properly triage the situation, first aid skills and their teamwork.
Watertown Boy Scout Troop 43 has weekly in-person meetings where the scouts work on various scout skills and advancement requirements. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Peter Kitzhaber at 608-438-6002.
