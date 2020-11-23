Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 9:22 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.
— Thursday at 9:39 a.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a male.
— Thursday at 10:38 a.m to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Thursday at 10:47 a.m. to the 300 block of North Third Street for a male.
— Thursday at 11:47 a.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
— Thursday at 11:50 a.m. to the 100 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Thursday at 1:50 p.m. to the 500 block of Grey Fox Run for a female.
— Thursday at 4:41 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 12:16 p.m. to the 700 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Friday at 1:28 p.m. to the intersection of Highway SC and Highway CW for multiple patients who needed neither treatment nor transport.
— Friday at 2:44 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Friday at 4:08 p.m. to the 600 block of South Third Street for multiple patients who needed neither treatment nor transport.
— Friday at 5 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Friday at 8:24 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters were called to the following locations:
— Friday at 10:11 a.m. to the 900 block of Fox Creek Drive for a carbon monoxide false alarm.
