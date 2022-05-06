JUNEAU — In honor of 9-1-1 education month, National Telecommunicator Week (April 10-16) and Smart911 Day (April 30), public safety officials at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are encouraging residents to sign up for Smart911. Smart 911 is a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online and fill out a profile in order to provide critical information to 9-1-1 dispatchers during an emergency.
9-1-1 call-takers play a critical role in our community, helping those in need during what are often their most stressful moments. All throughout 9-1-1 Education Month and in recognition of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to honor and help dispatchers by creating a Smart911 Profile for their household at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App that includes key information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency.
Smart911 enables the collection and sharing of critical background information about those in an emergency so first responders have the situational awareness they need to provide the most informed response possible. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their safety profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call-taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information. Profiles include pertinent information that can help first responders provide a more personalized response, such as:
• Emergency contact information
• Medical history, including medications, medical equipment and medical conditions
• Property layouts, access points and utility information
• Number of people and pets on the property
Smart911 is currently available in all 50 states and more than 3,500 municipalities across the country.
All information included in a Smart911 Safety Profile—from addresses and vehicle details to medical conditions and emergency contacts—are optional and the resident has the ability to choose what details they would like to include.
“When an emergency call comes in, dispatchers and first responders are tasked with responding as swiftly as possible. The more information we have to do that, the better and quicker an emergency response will be,” said Lt. Christine Churchill. “Smart911 enables us to know more about a situation and the individuals involved in an emergency so we can arrive on scene prepared with the right resources. Every resident in Dodge County should consider making a profile so that if an emergency ever occurs, they can feel confident that public safety and first responders have everything they need to give them the most personalized response possible.”
Smart911 has been a lifesaving resource in many critical situations. The tool has been credited with positively impacting emergency outcomes. Examples include quickly locating an elderly person with dementia thanks to the patient’s photo and physical description being immediately available to 9-1-1 and responders, as well as cutting lifesaving minutes off a response to a heart attack victim thanks to address and location information available within the platform.
The Smart911 App is available on the Apple Store or Google Play. Smart911 is private and secure, is only used for emergency responses and only made available to the 9-1-1 system in the event of an emergency call.
