The Watertown Riverfest committee is seeking nominations for its annual downtown Watertown bridge naming ceremony.
The person selected will be honored on the weekend of the celebration and in front of the crowd just before main stage entertainment begins.
A nomination can be made by anyone and submitting it is easy. Write the person’s name and why you believe he or she should be awarded this honor. The person must be living and reside in Watertown or the area or be a native of Watertown. There are no age requirements. The nominations should be for people who do much for the community.
Judges will give extra consideration to nominations of people who perform public service above and beyond their normal work duties.
The completed nominations can be dropped off at Wepco Printing, 106 S. Sixth St., Watertown. They will be collected and reviewed and a winner selected in time for the presentation on Riverfest weekend. In addition to being honored at the festival with a plaque, the person selected will have his or her name engraved on the stone plaque at the Rock River Walkway in downtown Watertown and will join a long list of honorees that have had their names added in the past.
Nominations must be received at the Wepco Printing office no later than Monday, Aug. 9.
