JOHNSON CREEK — There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at Veterans Park in Johnson Creek.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. with the Johnson Creek High School band performing patriotic music.

There will be opening ceremonies, several speakers, one guest speaker, poem recital and reading of the Memorial Roll of Honor to remember area veterans who have recently passed away.

A 50-year member of American Legion Post 305 will be recognized.

After the ceremony, all are invited to American Legion Post 305 lunch served by the auxiliary and the Legion bar will be open.

The Memorial Day raffle drawing will be at 1 p.m.

