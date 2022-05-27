Memorial Day activities are planned in Watertown and surrounding communities on Monday.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for all veterans who have died in our nation’s service.
In Watertown, ceremonies will begin at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Participants are asked to assemble at the senior center parking lot at 9:15 a.m. The ceremony to honor those lost at sea will begin at 9:30 a.m.
At the conclusion, veterans and the public will march to Wisconsin Street to Veterans’ Memorial Park for patriotic music by the Watertown High School Band, speeches by member of the city’s military organizations and special guest Commander Sgt. Major Joshua J. Engel.
Following the guest speaker, five newly placed pavers will be dedicated.
A light lunch will be served for veterans and their families at American Legion Post 189, 206 S. First St., Watertown.
In Lake Mills, Col. Bob Shappell, a retired member of the U.S. Air Force, will be the featured speaker at the Lake Mills American Legion’s Memorial Day program. The event will be held Monday in Commons Park beginning at 10 a.m.
In Waterloo, the city band will perform at the Memorial Day program to be held at Waterloo’s Firemen’s Park Pavilion, starting at 11 a.m. The band’s traditional brat luncheon fundraiser and social hour will follow.
The Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9392 will conduct Memorial Day observances beginning at the Catholic Cemetery located on South River Street (County Highway G) in Lowell at 7:45 a.m. After a brief ceremony, the parade will assemble and march to the bridge in Lowell to honor all veterans lost at sea.
The parade will then continue to South Street to the VFW Veterans Memorial Park, where the Memorial Day program will begin at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be retired Col. Todd M. Nehls of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
The Dodgeland school band will take part in the parade and program, as well as the area scout troops and 4-H groups.
The Johnson Creek Memorial Day ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park in Johnson Creek with the Johnson Creek High School band performing patriotic music.
There will be opening ceremonies, several speakers, one guest speaker, poem recital and reading of the Memorial Roll of Honor to remember area veterans who have recently died.
After the ceremony, American Legion Post 305 will offer lunch served by the auxiliary and the Legion bar will be open.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann will serve as the guest speaker for the Jefferson Memorial Day observance Monday. The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson’s Rotary Waterfront Park.
The Jefferson High School Marching Band will perform. Oppermann will give a short “Welcome to the City” address, followed by his main Memorial Day speech.
