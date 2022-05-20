Police are asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending Alejandro Delgado, 20, for his alleged involvement in a recent stabbing incident in downtown Jefferson. Delgado is a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 141 pounds with short dark hair. Anyone who sees Delgado, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that severely injured one person along the Rock River’s east side in recent days.
The person who was hurt is expected to make a full recovery and the case is being considered an isolated, targeted — rather than random — incident.
According to Det. Eric Weiss of the Jefferson Police Department, several other people who received bumps and bruises in the May 13 incident, are on the mend and one person has been arrested.
Weiss said the stabbing occurred May 13 at approximately 9 p.m. in Riverfront Park in downtown Jefferson.
Charges against Azael Aguirre, 18, of Jefferson, are pending at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Aguirre was apprehended on Wednesday and Jefferson police are actively searching for another man they believe was involved.
“The Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office along with other local law enforcement agencies, have been actively investigating the stabbing that occurred at Riverfront Park,” Weiss said. “In a coordinated effort between the Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were conducted on South High Avenue in the City of Jefferson on Wednesday.”
Weiss said evidence was collected related to the stabbing from these residences.
“Aguirre was taken into custody and a charge of child abuse-recklessly causing harm is pending at the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for his involvement in the fight,” Weiss said.
Another “person of interest” is Alejandro Delgado and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
“He is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 141 pounds with short dark hair,” Weiss said. He added that anyone who sees Delgado, or knows where he is, should contact the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.
Weiss said investigators believe that there are others involved in the incident, but are not ready to release their names at this point.
