The Watertown Public Library is aware of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling overturning the Safer-at-Home order and is working with staff, the library board, and the City of Watertown on plans to reopen the library. The library will announce plans when finalized.
The library continues to offer curbside service, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can reserve books by calling the library at 920-545-2331 or 920-545-2329 or logging in to their account at www.cafelibraries.org. One can request books available from other libraries. Patrons need to wait to receive notification (call, email, text or combination) that their holds are ready, then contact the library to schedule a pickup time. Returns are being accepted on Fridays only.
Here is a list of weekly virtual programs currently on the schedule, but visit the Facebook page for the newest information:
Thursdays, 10 a.m., Miss Tina Time — Join Miss Tina as she shares songs, rhymes and stories. A new video is posted to the YouTube channel weekly at the scheduled time, and videos remain available for families to watch when it is most convenient.
Fridays, 3 p.m., Adult Storytime – Jamie will read an excerpt from a different book each week, to give readers ideas of great books they may be missing. All books chosen will be available for digital checkout on Hoopla or Overdrive.
There are ongoing adult virtual book clubs in which there is a different title each month (available on Hoopla) and discuss on social media. Visit the Facebook page and request to join the private group to get access to the discussion, as well as a link to the final book discussion held on Zoom on the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. June’s title is Separation Anxiety by Laura Zigman.
The Summer Library Challenge start date is June 15 and is virtual this year. Get ready to Read, Create and Engage.
The library is moving forward with the expansion and renovation project. Keep an eye on the library expansion tab on the website for the latest details.
