JUNEAU — Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener announced Wednesday that the City of Juneau will receive two free welcome signs from one of the city’s local companies.
Wegener said AutoPets is paying $35,000 each for two lannon-stone signs, which will be installed at U.S. Highway 26 north and U.S. Highway 26 south, to welcome visitors and residents to Juneau.
“This is not costing the city anything,” Wegener said Tuesday at Juneau’s monthly council meeting. “It’s a real nice gesture by the company.”
The Litter-Robot is an automated litter box, which cleans the box for consumers.
The Litter-Robot is made by AutoPets, headquartered in Auburn Hill, Mich., which manufactures and ships the Litter-Robot in Juneau.
Launched in 2000, the company employs more than 300 people — 215 at the Juneau plant at 561 S. Fairfield Ave.
AutoPets Vice President John Duren, who’s in charge of manufacturing and fulfillment at the Juneau plant, said more than 1,000 Litter-Robots are pieced together in a day.
“We are continuing to add people on first and second shifts,” Duren said. “We hope to keep hiring people and be the best employer in Dodge County.”
