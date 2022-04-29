Damage was estimated to be more than $20,000 at a house that caught fire at 1209 Ruth St. late Wednesday morning.
According to the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the home at 11:50 a.m. and found the dwelling with smoke and fire pouring from it.
“The Watertown Fire Department requested help from neighboring departments. The fire was called in by a neighbor,” Watertown Fire Department Chief Kraig Biefeld said in department statement Thursday.
The home’s owner is Allen Tassler.
“Fire units arrived on scene shortly after the call to find a single-family residence with smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the house,” Biefeld said. “The arriving units made entry into the house to knock down the fire and conducted a search of the home to find it empty at the time of the fire. The fire was contained to the room of origin.”
The damage to the house was estimated to be more than $20,000.
“The Red Cross was called for the displaced occupant,” Biefeld said. “There were no reported injuries to any firefighters.”
The Watertown Fire Department requested help through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and units from Ixonia, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville, Lebanon and Lake Mills EMS were among those to respond.
The Watertown Fire Department reminds the public that it is important to have properly maintained smoke detectors for early notification of smoke and fire.
There were no working smoke detectors present in the Ruth Street house at the time of the fire.
