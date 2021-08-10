BEAVER DAM — A motor vehicle crash in the Town of Beaver Dam Saturday ultimately claimed three lives. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the names of all three victims Monday.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Saturday in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 north of County Road B in the town of Beaver Dam. According to information released Monday, the initial investigation showed that Frederick Schultz, 87, of Columbus, was driving a Mazda the wrong way in the southbound lanes. Richard Wagner of St. Joseph, Ill., 68, was driving a Kia Optima south with passenger Melissa Rees of Terre Haute, Ind., 53. The two vehicles collided in the inside lane.
Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Rees died while being transported to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Wagner was transported to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison and died a short time later.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner. The Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department assisted at the scene.
