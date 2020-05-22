Kayaks are here — They are available to reserve online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weekday reservations must be done by 4 p.m., weekend reservations must be made before noon on Fridays. Available hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $10/hour for city residents and $15/hour for non-city residents. Coast Guard-approved lifejackets are required to be worn, and lifeguards will not be on duty. Must be at least 16 years of age with a valid driver’s license to rent without a parent or guardian; children under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks will be used only on the Rock River between the lower and upper dams in the City of Watertown.
Adult Softball, Youth Soccer & Baseball Update — The city hopes to have and update in the next few days for adult softball, youth soccer and baseball. Watch email for information. The city is working on contingency plans that will give participantes a safe and quality experience. The city is still accepting registration. Deadlines have been extended with late fees waived.
Indoor Pool — Due to COVID-19 and the protection of clients, the Watertown Parks & Recreation Department is suspending all indoor pool programming until further notice. Watch the Facebook page for updates.
Watertown Aquatic Center – The opening of the outdoor pool has been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19. Please watch our Facebook page for updates.
Program Registration — Despite suspending some activities, the city is still accepting registration for a variety of future recreational programming, as well as offering new virtual/at-home activities of interest to the community. You can register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Persons who need registration forms can can get those on the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. The city can also email, or mail them, as well. Call the office at 920-262-8080 for those requests.
Senior Center Programming Activities Canceled — The senior population is more prone to illnesses, therefore, all future activities have been canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
Playground Equipment — Due to COVID-19, the park playgrounds, fitness pad (Brandenstein Park), and skate park are all closed until further notice. See the Facebook for more updates.
Park Amenities Update — Clark Park and Riverside Park Tennis Courts, Skate Park, Batting Cages at Washington and Brandt/Quirk Parks and the Disc Golf Course at Brandt/Quirk Park are open. The city is instituting a 10-person limit while exercising social distancing at all times. For tennis, only singles play will be permitted, no doubles play, along with a one hour time limit per court. Reserve a batting cage and court time on the RecDesk Website (https://watertownwi.recdesk.com). Brandt/Quirk Tennis Courts and all park bathrooms will remain closed. Please watch the Facebook page for updates.
