Two newcomers and a former alderman were voted in to serve on the Watertown Common Council following Tuesday’s election, based on results tabulated Monday.
In District 2, Karen Wendt edged Fred Smith 312-276.
Wendt has lived in her home in Watertown with her husband for 38 years. Wendt attended grade school and middle school in the city and also graduated from Watertown High School. Wendt went on to complete a couple of years of college courses in computer software and accounting.
The Wendts have owned and operated several businesses in Watertown for over 25 years, including Andy’s Automotive, 301 Jefferson St. Wendt believes she has the insight and ability she has gained from owning and operating the businesses to help the city.
Wendt said to revitalize downtown, Watertown needs to provide attractions that include human interaction and fixing areas where kids, families and other residents can build relationships with the community. Wendt said the biggest issue facing Watertown is the imbalance of income distribution for the city, which has lead to adverse effects in the city. By finding a balance, the city would be able to offset the burdens of the city while also supporting local businesses, she said.
Daniel Bartz won the race in District 4 by a margin of 286-144 over Jill Tobin.
Bartz is married to his wife Vicki and fathered three children and is the grandfather to four grandchildren. Bartz and his wife have lived in their home in District 4 for almost 38 years.
The Watertown High School graduate served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Ramstein, Germany. Following his service, Bartz returned to Watertown, and he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management of computer systems from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he also met Vicki, a WHS and UW-W graduate herself. Bartz retired from General Electric Healthcare in Waukesha after 32 years in 2016 and will now have ample time to be an alderman. Bartz does not have any previous political experience.
Bartz expressed support for the library expansion and town square as important steps in the revitalization of downtown. He also said the biggest issue in Watertown is the lack of occupants in many buildings throughout the city, not just downtown, including the old Shopko and Sprecher’s restaurant buildings. For Watertown to move forward, there needs to be a healthy balance of businesses that share the interests of growing the community, he said.
In District 8, Bob Wetzel defeated Sean Lapp with 481 votes to Lapp’s 345.
Wetzel has lived in Watertown for 19 years. He has been married to his wife Sheril for 40 years and is father to four children and grandfather to 12. Before coming to Watertown, Bob served as a pastor for 21 years. He is employed at Adtech Industries in Watertown as a shipping/receiving clerk. Wetzel coached little league baseball for five years and was elected to serve three consecutive terms on the Watertown City Council beginning in 2006.
He touted his experience serving on civic and church committees in his statement of candidacy. Though many in his district expressed negative views of the Town Square project, he deemed it a reality which needs good promotion in order to see it through. Wetzel said finding new and inviting retail shopping that reflects Watertown is important and with a new shopping and economic shift, the city must use new and logical ways to attract downtown businesses to work in unison with the shift.
Cassandra Wagner ran unopposed for District 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.