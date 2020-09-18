JEFFERSON — If all had gone as expected, this weekend was to be the big 50th anniversary celebration of Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit Days German heritage festival.
But since March, nothing about 2020 has gone as planned.
Derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, what was envisioned as a huge three-day gathering with bands, food, dancing and entertainment has been minimized this year to the sole activity that families can do outside and independently: the Mecki hunt.
Meanwhile, organizers are working hard to bring Gemuetlichkeit Days back in 2021 for a delayed 50th anniversary event.
“As hard as it was to make the decision to cancel the 2020 Gemuetlichkeit Days, it seems like we made the right decision,” said Tony Haffelder, president of the Gemuetlichkeit organization. “With the way the pandemic is going, and area schools starting to close again, there’s no way we could have held this festival the way we would have liked to.”
When the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and businesses around the world, that axed the organization’s May Ball, which for the past 49 years has served to kick off the Gemuetlichkeit season and to introduce the new king and queen to the Jefferson community.
As the pandemic extended into the spring and then the summer, it became apparent that the organization would have to cancel the September festival as a whole.
Though able to meet only in small groups and with pandemic protections, the Gemuetlichkeit organization stayed busy over the summer working on contingency plans for a great 2021 festival.
“We’re lining up bands, looking at new ideas and taking this opportunity to fix and redesign some of the decorations we’ve had up at the fair park for so many years,” Haffelder said.
Gemuetlichkeit summers are usually full of activity, with the group appearing in parades and at events just about every weekend over the summer months.
Most of that activity was wiped off the calendar this year, but the group was able to put in a social-distanced appearance at least once this summer to promote the 2021 Gemeutlichkeit Days.
“We did go to the Ixonia parade,” Haffelder said. “And we do plan on being in the area Christmas parades if those are held — Fort Atkinson’s, Helenville’s and Jefferson’s.”
A bright spot in this pandemic year has been the kickoff of the annual Mecki hunt.
The Mecki is a little hedgehog doll, dressed in traditional German clothes, which the Gemuetlichkeit organization always hides somewhere in the Jefferson community, publishing a series of clues day-by-day in the Daily Union and across the community until the Mecki is found.
“Some groups that have participated in the Mecki hunt in the past have told us how excited they were to be able to go out looking for the Mecki this year,” Haffelder said.
He said coordinators were saddened to have to cancel the main fest in 2020, but they did not think they could do justice to the tradition of Gemuetlichkeit Days while under the shadow of the pandemic, with large gatherings restricted and social distancing and mask-wearing becoming the norm.
He said the Gemuetlichkeit Days board took its cue from Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“This will definitely be one for the history books,” he said.
He said while this year’s postponement is a disappointment in the immediate sense, when viewed from the span of Gemuetlichkeit Days’ five-decades of existence, it’s just “a little blip.”
“We’ll get through this, like we’ve gotten through other things before,” Haffelder said, noting that the organization is going to use this extra time to better prepare for 2021 and a fantastic anniversary celebration.
Meanwhile, he invited everyone to take part in the Mecki hunt — the little creature is hidden somewhere in Jefferson. The first individual, family or group to find the Mecki gets to keep him.
As of Wednesday evening, the Mecki had not yet been found, Haffelder said This year’s Mecki is dressed in green and red and, in true 2020 fashion, is wearing a face covering to protect against COVID-19.
