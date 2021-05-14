The Watertown Daily Times will begin a new section this week called Screentime, which will be inserted in every Friday edition starting today.
The 16-page Screentime will be packed with fresh content, including Hollywood news and features, the entire week’s listings — Saturday through Friday — for cable and broadcast television, and tips for streaming services.
Viewers will be able to plan out their entire week by using Screentime, which they can keep handy by their remotes all week long. Because of this change, today will be the last day the television programing grids appear in the newspaper on a daily basis. The weekly Screentime section, with its additional content, will replace the daily listings going forward.
“The new section will feature a new column daily called ‘Tonight’s Picks’ that offers readers insight into some of the most interesting and entertaining program available each evening,” said Managing Editor Scott Peterson.
“In addition to more puzzles and entertainment and celebrity features, one of the exciting new additions Screentime will give viewers is ‘The Stream Scene,’ a page that offers a glimpse into the increasingly popular streaming services that are available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney+,” Peterson said.
There will also be a weekday schedule available to supplement the daily prime-time schedules that readers are familiar with.
“We know our readers love the TV schedule that has been in our papers every day. This new format offers more content and makes it easier for our busy readers to plan ahead. I hope you enjoy this new section,” Peterson said.
