Watertown High School has announced the top 10 students from the class of 2020.
The students include Rachel Moldenhauer, Anna Schroeder, Wilhelmina Zastrow, Ryan Mitchell, Christian Tietz, Cara Smith, Evelyn Marchant, Mia Ashenfelter, Brian Frank and Rebecca Anderson.
Moldenhauer is the daughter of Sue and the late Jon Moldenhauer. During high school, she was involved in fall musicals, the high school carolers, River City Rhapsody Show Choir, Tri-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, track and field, basketball and community theater.
Following graduation, Moldenhauer plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in elementary education with a minor in Spanish.
Schroeder is the daughter of Katie and David Schroeder. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Interact, TOPSoccer, soccer, track and field, and basketball. She plans to attend Butler University to double major in biomedical engineering and computer science. She plans to play soccer in the Big East Conference for the Bulldogs.
Zastrow is the daughter of Nathan and Gabrielle Zastrow. She is the secretary of the National Honor Society. She is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, historian of HOSA-future health professional organization, president of Key Club, and vice president of the Tri-M National Music Honor Society.
She was also a member of Jefferson County Connections Alumna, band, Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica, Life of a Gosling, lacrosse team, pit orchestra and stage crew member.
Outside of school, Zastrow is an American Red Cross volunteer, Watertown Municipal Band member, works as a certified nursing assistant as part of the health science YA School to Career program and instrumentalist at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
She plans to attend Carroll University to major in nursing and play on the Carroll University women’s lacrosse team.
Mitchell is the son of Jim and Laurie Mitchell. He was a Rotary Youth Exchange student and lived 11 months in Austria. He was a member of the Mathematic Olympics, wrestling team, cross country, tennis and track and field. He participated in theater and musicals, marching band and pep bands, WHS Interact, Model United Nations, was chancellor of the German Honor Society was on the Academic Decathalon and math teams. He is an Eagle Scout from Troop 43.
Mitchell will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to major in international affairs.
Tietz is the son of Randy and Tammy Tietz. He was a member of the junior variety baseball team and served as basketball manager for junior varsity and varsity. He played intermural basketball, was a member of jazz band, marching band, pit orchestra, pep band, Tri-M National Music Honor Society, and National Honor Society.
He works on the Tietz Family Farms. Outside of school he plays Lebanon Youth Baseball, is a member of the Lebanon band, and president of the Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club. He played on St. Paul’s Ixonia high school basketball team and is a member of the family band that plays throughout the church year.
Tietz plans to attend UW-Madison to major in accounting and minor in agricultural and applied economics. He plans to play trumpet in the marching band.
Smith is the daughter of David and Ricky-Marie Smith. She was a member of the cross country team, lacrosse, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, HOSA-future health professional organization, Key Club, and Interact. She is a member of her church youth group, assists with Awana, a children’ program at her church, and volunteers at other various events.
She plans to attend the University of Northwestern St. Paul to major in kinesiology and go on to graduate school for physical therapy.
Marchant is the daughter of Amy and Rob Marchant. She is the student council president, member of Key Club, Interact, and played golf and soccer. She was involved in jazz band, show choir and fall musicals. She volunteers with mission trips. She was a Badger Girls State representative, was a member of the National Honor Society, Music Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society and Tri-M National Music Honor Society.
She plans to attend Miami University of Ohio business school for a degree in human capital management and leadership.
Ashenfelter is the daughter of Julie Chapman and Barry Ashenfelter. For the past two summers, she has volunteered with the Main Street Program to water flowers and plants and assisted with Feeding America. She also volunteered to coach park and recreation soccer last spring.
She is a member of Interact, treasurer Key Club, vice president of the Spanish Honor Society, Global Education Achievement Certificate, and student council. She was the co-coordinator for Rakefest and is senior class president for student council. Last year, she organized the Pulsera Project for the Spanish Honor Society, which raises money for the improvement of Nicaraguan communities.
She was a member of the high school lacrosse and gymnastics teams.
Ashenfelter plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and potentially double major in science and business-related field in the Carlson School of Management. She also plans to study abroad.
Frank is the son of Jami Frank and Ted Frank. He is active with his church, teaching Sunday school and leading vacation Bible school games. In high school, he was on track and cross country teams, participated in fall musicals, spring plays, student plays, carolers and show choir. He was a member of the German Honor Society and Tri-M National Music Honor Society.
He plans to attend Concordia University to study applied theology and biblical languages.
Anderson is the daughter of Michael and Susan Anderson. She was a member Interact, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Rotary student, and was a member of band and jazz band.
She plans to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design for majors in either illustration or graphic design.
