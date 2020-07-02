The community can learn more about the hand-painted banners that line Watertown’s Main Street and to vote for their favorite design by picking up an Art on Main walking tour brochure. The ballots are available at Bradow Jewelers, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and Wepco Printing.
Art on Main is a unique outdoor art exhibit created to celebrate the talent of local artists and to beautify downtown Watertown during the summer. This year, 33 local artists donated their time and talent to paint banners for Art on Main. The banners will be sold at auction on Friday, Oct. 16 at the Watertown Elks Lodge to raise funds for next year’s Art on Main program and to support other downtown improvement projects.
The 2020 edition of Art on Main is presented by Bradow Jewelers. It is also sponsored by Johnsonville, Watertown Tourism, Chickens Unlimited, Total Waste Solutions, Watertown Arts Council, Saxby Insurance Agency, ProAdjuster Chiropractic Clinic, Edward Jones – Ron Counsell, Oswald-Konz Financial Group, and Hafemeister Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Art on Main is coordinated by the Watertown Main Street Program and Wepco Printing.
Presenting sponsors Paul and Susanne Bradow of Bradow Jewelers said they enjoy donating to Art on Main to support the arts in Watertown and to give people another reason to spend time downtown. “We enjoy seeing people walk around downtown viewing the banners, and discovering the rich talent we have here in Watertown from our youth to older adults,” Susanne Bradow said. “The creativity is amazing and each year the banners are just so good.”
She added that the banner auction is fun to watch and participate in, and a great way to raise funds for the Main Street Program while showcasing and recognizing the many talented artists in the community.
For more information regarding Art on Main and to view the walking tour brochure online, visit watertownmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.