You can’t keep a good theater down.
With that thought in mind, the Towne Cinema is again going to reopen after a brief closure — of course as a result of COVID-19.
We’re trying this thing again,” theater Manager Matt Sampon said Sunday evening. “We are going to reopen on Aug. 28, a Friday.”
Sampon said the theater is going to restart by showing “The New Mutants,” “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” “Kung-Fu Panda” and “ Inception” for the first week.
“Then, Sept 3, we are opening ‘Tenet,’” he said of the eagerly awaited new release.
After extensive planning and cleaning as a result of the COVID-19 virus, the Towne Cinema reopened July 3, only to be forced to close near the end of the month.
“We had every single seat in the theater steam cleaned and scrubbed,” Sampon, said. “That was 36 hours of labor to do that to ensure the cleanliness of the theater when our customers returned.”
He said cleaning and sanitizing is again being conducted in preparation for this next reopening of the theater, and patrons can expect rigorous social distancing and masking requirements for the safety of all.
