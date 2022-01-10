JEFFERSON — With the formal declaration of candidacy deadline now in the rear mirror, two candidates have stepped forward to run for the Area 4 seat on the Jefferson School Board, leaving another position, the Area 3 seat, without candidates.
Meanwhile, two incumbents whose seats were up for election in April have filed notices of non-candidacy.
Tanya Ball and Glenn Fleming, current board members, have announced they will not be running again for their seats. Both open seats are for three-year terms, running from April 2022 to April 2025.
Announcing their candidacy for the Area 4 at-large seat as of the Jan. 4 deadline were Georgia McWilliam and Lisa Fox. Both of these candidates have attended numerous school board meetings in recent months, notably speaking out against COVID-19 related mask mandates.
No candidates have yet stepped forward to say they’ll run for the Area 3 position, representing the Town of Concord, the Town of Sullivan and the Village of Sullivan.
Candidates may indeed step forward after this time, but will not appear on the official ballot due to the time and effort it takes to compile, order, print and receive the ballots.
Candidates for either open position may still announce as “official write-in candidates” up through the Friday before the election, said Valerie Schmitt, administrative secretary with the Jefferson school district office. This year, that deadline falls on April 1, ahead of the April 5 election.
Official write-ins will be formally announced as candidates and their names publicized.
All write-ins, official or not, will be counted, but no further names will go on the ballot as of this point, and very late entrants into the race may not be able to be announced to the public in the traditional manner.
The order in which the candidates will appear on the ballot will not be determined until Jan. 11, said Charles Urness, Jefferson school superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.