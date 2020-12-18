In response to continued challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has announced additional funding is available for local non-profit organizations and safety net agencies serving the community’s most vulnerable residents.
These emergency response grants will support agencies currently providing services who are experiencing an increased demand for services due to the virus and an increase in expenses in order to safely deliver services within emergency guidelines.
Funded organizations must serve individuals in communities served by the Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown school districts.
Non-profit stabilization grants will be available in early 2021. Stabilization grants will help non-profit organizations experiencing significant cash flow challenges or the need to significantly pivot their business models in response to the pandemic. These grants will prioritize agencies serving at-risk populations and will require a review of 2020 financial statements. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to watch for the foundation to release a request for proposals for non-profit stabilization grants in late January.
If one is aware of needs in the community that do not fall within the parameters for these grants, contact the foundtion at 920-390-4000. The foundation is actively listening to determine how it can best support local organizations as they cope and serve the community throughout this crisis.
Since last spring, the foundation has awarded approximately $100,000 in emergency response grants for food, shelter, and service adaptations of agencies.
